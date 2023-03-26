Snowking raffle winners announced as 2023 festival ends

Snowkings’ Winter Festival announced the winners of its reverse raffle ahead of Sunday’s concluding day of the festival’s 2023 edition.

Linda Bussey was dubbed Queen of the Hill, winning $3,500 as the very last name to be drawn in the raffle, ahead of second-placed Rosanna Strong, who won $2,750.

$100 prizes were given out daily during the 20-day raffle and two $350 consolation prizes were awarded on the final day. Organizers said 343 tickets were sold, meaning around $17,000 was raised through the raffle, which is one of the festival’s main annual sources of fundraising revenue.

The festival will return in 2024 for its 29th year. The 2023 edition marked a welcome return to normality – featuring indoor spaces and a full month-long run – following a run of years heavily affected by both unseasonable weather and the Covid-19 pandemic.