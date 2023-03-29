Half-day holiday will now apply to all Yellowknife schools

Yellowknife’s three school boards have decided to observe a last-minute half-day civic holiday declared by city councillors for Friday this week.

Council passed a bylaw on Monday that turns Friday from 12pm till 5pm into a holiday for city staff in recognition of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation’s spring carnival.

The carnival runs from Friday to Sunday in Dettah.

On Tuesday evening, the three school boards – YK1, Yellowknife Catholic Schools and the Commission scolaire francophone – issued a joint statement saying they would observe the holiday.

While most city staff will get Friday afternoon off and the GNWT may allow many territorial workers in the city to participate, the holiday doesn’t apply to anyone else (unless their employer decides to join in).

That means some parents have two days to identify how their kids will be cared for with no school on Friday afternoon.

The good news? If your kid’s any good at singing, jigging or two-stepping, they can practise on Friday afternoon then compete in Friday evening’s talent show at the carnival and win back the cost of childcare. Here’s the carnival’s full schedule.