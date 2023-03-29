Yellowknife man’s ‘pure excitement’ at winning more than $40,000

A Yellowknife man who used his family’s birthdays for his Lotto 6/49 ticket won more than $40,000 earlier this year, lottery organizers say.

Joey Remo won $43,196 in the January 11 Lotto 6/49 draw, using a ticket he bought while visiting Rocky View County in Alberta. His ticket matched five of six winning numbers and the bonus.

Remo said he “felt pure excitement” at winning, according to a news release issued by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation on Wednesday. (The corporation publicizes the winners of big prizes, saying this helps to preserve the integrity of its competitions by demonstrating how prizes are won and by whom.)

The corporation said Remo “plans to use his windfall on his family.”