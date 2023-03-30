Man arrested after guns stolen in Fort Providence, police say

RCMP in Fort Providence say a man has been arrested after an operation to find two guns reported stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two long guns and ammunition were reportedly taken from a home in the community some time before 3:30am. Police said reinforcements including a police dog unit were called to Fort Providence in response.

In an update just before 2:30pm, RCMP said a man had been “arrested without incident.” Police said more information about the investigation, including any charges laid, would follow when available.

The man arrested was not publicly identified by police.

Earlier, RCMP had warned residents not to share the location or activities of officers as they tried to track down the suspect, but stressed there was “no specific threat to the community.”