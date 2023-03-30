Frieda Martselos says she will seek re-election in Thebacha

Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos says she will seek a second term in office at this fall’s territorial election.

Martselos, a former Salt River First Nation chief, campaigned in 2019 on a platform of keeping Aurora College’s headquarters in Fort Smith and maximizing the benefits of the Taltson hydro project.

On Thursday, Martselos – who was defeated by Caroline Cochrane in a four-way contest to become the NWT’s premier after 2019’s election – said she would “continue to work hard, as I always do, for the constituents of Fort Smith as well as all the people of the NWT” if re-elected.

“I take my oath of loyalty very seriously, so, as a member of this assembly, I will always be loyal to the people of the NWT, and honour and respect the treaties and land claims signed with Indigenous peoples,” she said.

Martselos is the first prospective candidate seen by Cabin Radio for the Thebacha district in 2023, a district centred on the town of Fort Smith. Four years ago, she defeated incumbent Louis Sebert and two other candidates, Denise Yuhas and Don Jaque.

Other declarations to date include Ambe Chenemu, founder of the Black Advocacy Coalition Up North, in Yellowknife Centre; incumbents Katrina Nokleby and Caroline Wawzonek, defending the seats of Great Slave and Yellowknife South respectively; and former newspaper publisher Bruce Valpy, who has yet to name the Yellowknife district in which he will run.

The territorial election is due to take place in early October.