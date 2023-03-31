Got $250,000? Yellowknife’s A&W franchise could be yours

Want to run a Yellowknife fast food restaurant? The city’s downtown A&W franchise has just been listed for sale.

The present owners value the franchise at $250,000 – which is approximately Cabin Radio’s weekly spend at A&W – according to a listing publicized on Friday by realtor Coldwell Banker.

In return, you get to basically take over the existing business.

“This 64-seat, eat-in restaurant features a full inventory of kitchen equipment, interior decor and furniture plus dedicated staff,” the listing states.

The restaurant doesn’t own its own building – it’s part of the Centre Square Mall – but the lease on the space and the franchise itself both run until the end of 2025 before needing renewal, Coldwell Banker stated.