Makerspace YK purchases its own space with $630K in funding

Cat McGurk, centre with Makerspace YK staff and volunteers, alongside NWT industry minister Caroline Wawzonek, left, and CloudWorks' Rob Warburton, right
Makerspace YK says it has used $558,000 in federal government cash plus a territorial contribution to buy the property it currently occupies.

In January 2021, the skill-building charity – which offers tools, workshops and expert assistance to residents – announced it was moving into the space formerly occupied by the After 8 bar.

Makerspace YK has now paired money from the federal Canada Cultural Spaces fund with $75,000 from the NWT’s Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment to buy the 5001 Forrest Drive building’s ground-floor units.

Previously, the group was a tenant of real estate investment company CloudWorks.

“We couldn’t be happier to officially call it our own,” Makerspace YK said in a Saturday news release.

“We are thrilled to continue providing opportunities for community members to access tools, resources, and training for pursuing their creative projects in this space.”