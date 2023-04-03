Warm Easter weekend forecast in many parts of NWT

Temperatures could hit 10C in some parts of the Northwest Territories this Easter weekend, Environment Canada’s forecast suggests.

As of Monday morning, Fort Smith is forecast a high of 10C on Easter Sunday, with Hay River and Fort Simpson both expected to reach a high of 8C on the same day.

Those temperatures are around 5C warmer than the 30-year average for this time of year.

Yellowknife is similarly forecast to experience a high of 4C on Sunday, compared to a 30-year average of -2.5C.

The forecast currently calls for a mostly sunny and warm weekend in the southern half of the territory. However, Inuvik and Norman Wells are forecast to remain slightly colder.

Inuvik can expect a week of snow before sun and cloud on Easter weekend and highs of around -10C. Norman Wells’ daytime highs will reach -1C this week but drop slightly at the weekend.