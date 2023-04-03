Warm Easter weekend forecast in many parts of NWT Published: April 3, 2023 at 5:59am Ollie WilliamsApril 3, 2023 Lambs at Hay River's Northern Farm Training Institute in 2021. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio Advertisement. Temperatures could hit 10C in some parts of the Northwest Territories this Easter weekend, Environment Canada’s forecast suggests. As of Monday morning, Fort Smith is forecast a high of 10C on Easter Sunday, with Hay River and Fort Simpson both expected to reach a high of 8C on the same day.Advertisement. Those temperatures are around 5C warmer than the 30-year average for this time of year. Yellowknife is similarly forecast to experience a high of 4C on Sunday, compared to a 30-year average of -2.5C. The forecast currently calls for a mostly sunny and warm weekend in the southern half of the territory. However, Inuvik and Norman Wells are forecast to remain slightly colder. Inuvik can expect a week of snow before sun and cloud on Easter weekend and highs of around -10C. Norman Wells’ daytime highs will reach -1C this week but drop slightly at the weekend. Advertisement.