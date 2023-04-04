Abe Drennan releases single Belongs To Me ahead of May EP

Inuvik-based musician Abe Drennan unveiled new single Belongs To Me on Sunday as he builds up to the release of an EP in May.

Drennan, from Ontario, was the fans’ choice winner at last year’s inaugural NWT Music Awards. Belongs To Me was produced by Andrew Shedden of Fort Smith’s Bell Rock Recording.

In a press release, Drennan said he recorded the song while in a mentorship program with vocal and performance coach Lorraine Lawson.

Described as a folk song infused with harmonica, Belongs To Me is Drennan’s “personal reflection about owning his power,” the press release stated.

Drennan has released two albums to date: We All Have a Dream in 2015 with a former band, then The Iglu Sessions in 2019.