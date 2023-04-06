Live dance and music ensemble plays NACC on Thursday

Toronto’s Echo Chamber plays two works by Yellowknife composer Carmen Braden on the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre stage on Thursday.

Their concert mixing live dance with chamber music, Portraits of Home, features Braden compositions The Raven Conspiracy and I Can Finally Feel the Sun.

The performance also includes choreography by Yellowknife’s Tomiko Robson.

Robson’s work will be danced for the first time at the Thursday concert following a three-day “creative intensive residency” with Echo Chamber, a press release stated.

Emerging contemporary dancer and Yellowknife resident Fia Grogono will join the Echo Chamber dancers for Robson’s choreography.

“Tomiko’s been a long-time collaborator and to see her in this element, so thoughtful and curious and dynamic – yet always with a quiet grace and inner mischief – it’s been such a pleasure to watch,” Braden wrote online this week.

“And a real joy to have my music be accompanying her choreography.”

A range of other musical performances will appear on the same program.

Details and tickets – $40 for adults or $30 for youth and seniors – are available on the NACC website.