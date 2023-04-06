Mark Lewis takes over from John Henderson as Det’on Cho leader

Det’on Cho’s chief operating officer, Mark Lewis, will assume the company’s helm from outgoing president John Henderson on May 1.

The economic development wing of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation reported revenues of more than $50 million in 2019-20 and says it has 600 to 700 employees across 15 group companies.

Examples of Det’on Cho operations or partnerships are Bouwa Whee Catering, Det’on Cho Landtran Transport, Det’on Cho Nahanni Construction and Det’on Cho Summit Aviation.

Lewis joined the company in 2019 as chief financial officer and has been its chief operating officer since January last year.

Henderson, who joined in 2016, will remain in an advisory role until August, the company said in a press release.