Man in Fort Smith charged with multiple sexual assaults

RCMP in Fort Smith say a 30-year-old man arrested on Wednesday this week has been charged with multiple sexual assaults.

Police said they were releasing the name of Bereket Habteselassie, and a photograph, as officers have “received information that there may be more victims.”

RCMP said they hoped publicizing this week’s arrest might encourage potential victims to contact police.

According to a Thursday news release, Habteselassie is also known as “BK.” RCMP said he had “spent time in several communities in the NWT and Alberta.”

An RCMP handout image of Bereket Habteselassie.

Police said he is charged with three counts of sexual assault involving two women, one count of “break enter and commit sexual assault,” and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Habteselassie is in custody, RCMP said.

He has so far had no opportunity to contest the charges, which have not been proven in court.