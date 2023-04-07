No progress made in Avens conciliation, UNW tells staff

The Union of Northern Workers says two days of talks with Avens led by a third party did not result in a tentative collective bargaining agreement.

Conciliation took place on April 5 and 6. Avens, which offers services and accommodation for seniors and employs around 130 people, says an earlier deal reached in October was not ratified by workers.

Writing to those affected, the union’s bargaining team said it was “unable to reach a tentative agreement with the employer that we felt met the mandate you gave us.”

The positions of the two parties are not known, nor the distance between those proposals.

“Further details will be provided early next week,” the bargaining team added.