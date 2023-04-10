Snowmobile Race on the Great Lake returns for 2023

The Race on the Great Lake, a snowmobile gathering on Yellowknife Bay that made its debut last year, returns this weekend.

The inaugural event took place in late April 2022, returning snowmobile drag racing to the city’s annual calendar. This year’s races take place on April 15 and 16.

An event registration form has been published with details of categories, rules and entry fees. Potential sponsors are asked to call organizers at 867-688-7754.

To watch the racing, head to the frozen Yellowknife Bay off the Con Mine dock at the end of Robertson Drive.

Check the event’s Facebook page for a detailed schedule to be posted nearer to race date. In the meantime, you can see photos from last year’s event on our website.