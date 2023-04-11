Julian Morse says he’ll run for MLA in Frame Lake district

Former Yellowknife city councillor Julian Morse says he will run for MLA in the city’s Frame Lake electoral district this fall.

Frame Lake is currently represented by Kevin O’Reilly, who has yet to indicate whether he will seek a third term in office. The next territorial election is scheduled for October 3.

Morse, a councillor from 2015 to 2022, has a background as an environmental regulator and consultant.

A press release announcing his intention to run called him an “outspoken advocate for establishment of a university in the Northwest Territories, social issues, and working collaboratively with neighbouring Indigenous governments.”

Morse said his platform will focus on “ending homelessness in the Northwest Territories” within the four-year life of the next government, diversifying the NWT’s economy, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Candidates can announce their intention to run in the fall’s election at any time, but can only confirm their nomination once the election period begins in September.

This year, prospective candidates are coming forward significantly earlier than at the last election in 2019. That year, new contenders only began announcing their candidacy in May.