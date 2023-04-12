Danny McNeely to seek return as Sahtu MLA this fall

Danny McNeely, the Sahtu’s MLA from 2015 to 2019, says he will try to win back the seat at this fall’s territorial election.

McNeely won a closely fought four-way contest in 2015 but was defeated by Paulie Chinna in the 2019 election, where he received 287 votes to Chinna’s 309.

On Tuesday, McNeely called Cabin Radio to say he intends to run again in this year’s October 3 election. He said he sees too little progress being made compared to his four years in office.

“The school is still outstanding in Colville Lake, the health centre is still at a standstill in Tulita, you’ve got next-to-no progress being made on the regulatory system for the Mackenzie Valley Highway,” McNeely said.

“The best social program is a job. How do we create jobs if the projects don’t get recognition or procurement approval?”

McNeely, who says he has been working as a consultant since the last election, says he also wants to focus on better healthcare delivery, housing and education if chosen again to represent the Sahtu.

He is the first person to announce their intention to run in the Sahtu this fall. Chinna, the NWT’s housing minister, has not yet made clear whether she will seek a second term in office.