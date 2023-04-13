Yellowknife Skating Club plans ‘blast from the past’ show

The Yellowknife Skating Club says its annual show at the end of this month will provide A Blast From the Past, featuring 15 years of music from previous events.

The show takes place at the multiplex on Saturday, April 29 at 12pm and 6pm. Entry is free for children aged three and under, $15 for those aged four to 12, and $20 for anyone 13 or older.

In a press release, the club said it hoped the show’s theme would “bring back memories” for athletes and parents.

“After the three-year delay due to the pandemic, it will be wonderful to have the city and skaters come together again to showcase Yellowknife’s talented athletes,” the press release stated.

Tickets are available on the door or from the club’s website.