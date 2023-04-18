Yellowknives Dene First Nation holds healing ceremony for chief Published: April 18, 2023 at 5:08am Ollie WilliamsApril 18, 2023 Chief of Dettah Edward Sangris in 2019. Emelie Peacock/Cabin Radio Advertisement. The Yellowknives Dene First Nation has held a feeding-the-fire ceremony “to pray for healing” for one of its two leaders, Chief Edward Sangris. The Saturday ceremony took place in Dettah. Reached on Monday, the First Nation said it could not comment further on the chief’s condition and the Sangris family had asked for privacy.Advertisement. Chief Edward Sangris represents Dettah, while Chief Fred Sangris represents Ndılǫ. Edward Sangris, first elected to his position in 2007, is serving his fourth consecutive term in the role.