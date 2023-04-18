Yellowknives Dene First Nation holds healing ceremony for chief

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation has held a feeding-the-fire ceremony “to pray for healing” for one of its two leaders, Chief Edward Sangris.

The Saturday ceremony took place in Dettah. Reached on Monday, the First Nation said it could not comment further on the chief’s condition and the Sangris family had asked for privacy.

Chief Edward Sangris represents Dettah, while Chief Fred Sangris represents Ndılǫ.

Edward Sangris, first elected to his position in 2007, is serving his fourth consecutive term in the role.