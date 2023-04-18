Newton Grey becomes NWT Chamber of Commerce president

The NWT Chamber of Commerce says Newton Grey is its new president, taking over from Yanik D’Aigle at the end of his two-year term.

Grey was elected to lead the territory’s business lobbying group last week. The chamber described him as a Jamaica-born hotel industry specialist who recently led Inuvik’s chamber of commerce.

In a press release, Grey said he was taking over at a “dynamic time” for both the chamber and the territory’s economy.

“Our challenge is to grow our membership to make sure we can find out exactly what challenges are faced in every community in the NWT,” he was quoted as saying.

He is joined on the chamber’s new board by D’Aigle, Jeremy Dixon, Cynthia Mufandaedza, Alan Vaughan, Lee Cawson, Mark Brajer, Mike Scott, Wally Schumann, Paul Gillard, Mike Bryant, Tiffany Robinson and Bill Kellett.