NWT health authority reports death at Yellowknife day shelter

A person has passed away at Yellowknife’s day shelter, the Northwest Territories’ health authority confirmed in a brief statement on Tuesday.

The health authority said the person, who was not identified, was brought to the day shelter – which the authority operates – before passing away on Monday.

“Emergency services attended the day shelter at the time of the incident and the individual was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital,” the health authority’s statement read.

“The matter was reported to both the RCMP and the NWT coroner, and NTHSSA will be undertaking internal processes to review this incident. Next of kin for the deceased individual have been notified.”

The health authority said counselling is being offered to staff and people who use the shelter. No further information was immediately available.