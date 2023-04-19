Lotto Max ticket sold in the NWT wins $172,000

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw just won someone $171,581 using a ticket bought in the Northwest Territories, according to the official prize breakdown.

Draw data published by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation shows that one ticket for the April 18 draw matched six out of seven numbers plus the bonus.

The location of the ticket sale is shown as “NWT,” meaning the ticket was sold in a Northwest Territories community other than Yellowknife, according to the WCLC’s Lotto Max results page.

“In WCLC’s jurisdiction, prize wins are listed by province or territory when the winning ticket was sold outside of a major city,” WCLC clarifies in an online FAQ. “When it is sold within a major city (Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Yellowknife and Whitehorse) then we list the city name.”

The winner now has a year to claim their prize.

Tuesday’s Lotto Max numbers were 5, 7, 16, 20, 26, 30 and 36, with bonus 44. Nobody won the $40-million jackpot.