‘Right time to sell’ Ptarmigan Inn, says Rowe’s

The company that owns Hay River’s Ptarmigan Inn says now is the “right time” to sell the hotel complex, almost 20 years after purchasing it.

The downtown 42-room hotel, bar, restaurant and conference centre, built in the 1960s and acquired by the Rowe’s Group of Companies in 2005, was listed for $4.25 million earlier this week.

Rowe’s property manager Terry Rowe, a former general manager of the hotel, told Cabin Radio: “It’s going to be a big change for my family. We’ve had it pretty-much my whole life.

“It’s been upgraded in almost every aspect and I think our business and our family is proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish there.”

But Rowe said the company felt this was the moment to sell, pointing to developments in and around Hay River over the next few years like the prospect of a renewed Pine Point mine, a wood pellet plant south of the town and Hay River’s new fish plant, to be opened in the summer.

“It’s a good time to be selling and I think they’re just looking for their next adventure,” Rowe said.

He stressed that employees had been told of the plan to list the hotel in advance, and the company intended to ensure the hotel and associated services remain until a new owner is found.

“We want to make this as smooth as possible,” said Rowe.

“We want to make sure that everybody’s feeling safe and secure, and that the community is not losing any services.”