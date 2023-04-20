Legislature to host free public concerts in late April

Yellowknife’s Borderless Art Movement returns at the end of April with a new evening of classical music to be performed at the Legislative Assembly.

The group, known as BAM!, and musicians Table for Five will perform Music at the Great Hall, a selection of orchestral, voice and chamber music, at 7pm on April 28 and 29. Admission is free.

“To tantalize your ears, we will play music from a time when the Romantic movement was sweeping across Europe. Dvorak, Prokofiev, Grieg, Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, and Sibelius are on the musical menu for this memorable evening,” a press release stated.

The performances will feature Dawn Hage on viola and Flora Camuzet on cello, with Yellowknife’s Keira Clinton performing the first movement of Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor.

In the past, BAM! has been known for productions in which artists paint collaboratively while musicians accompany them.

“Although our performances usually accompany stories and live artwork, this is our first ‘solo’ performance,” the group’s musicians stated.

“This will be a night of music that will tug at the heartstrings. Don’t miss it.”