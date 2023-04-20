Yellowknife’s Centre Square Mall vaccination clinic is closing

Centre Square Mall’s unlikely status as the front line of Yellowknife’s defence against Covid-19 is coming to an end.

Since January 2021, a former clothes store in the mall has served as a vaccination clinic – first for Covid-19 shots and more recently for the flu shot and vaccination against monkeypox.

That will end on April 29, the NWT’s health authority said on Thursday, when the mall’s clinic will close its doors.

Vaccination against Covid-19 will move to Yellowknife Public Health’s office inside the Jan Stirling Building at 4702 Franklin Avenue. Riley Oldford, left, talks to reporters after becoming the first Yellowknife teenager to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the mall’s clinic in May 2021. Photo: GNWT

You can still book online until the end of June. “In July, bookings will shift back to the same process as other vaccine requests and will be accessed through regular public health appointments,” the health authority stated.

More: How to get vaccinations once the Centre Square Mall clinic closes

For monkey pox vaccination after April, call 867-767-9120.

The health authority said vaccination clinics ready for “respiratory virus season” will be announced in the fall, based on national guidance.