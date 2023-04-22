Bertha Rabesca Zoe becomes new Tłı̨chǫ executive officer

The Tłı̨chǫ Government will have a new senior administrator on Monday. Bertha Rabesca Zoe is assuming the government’s top administrative role of Tłı̨chǫ executive officer.

Rabesca Zoe takes over from Laura Duncan, who has served as Tłı̨chǫ executive officer since 2010 and worked for the Tłı̨chǫ Government more broadly since 2005.

Duncan will become an executive advisor “where she will support the government’s administrative leadership,” the Tłı̨chǫ Government stated in a press release.

Rabesca Zoe is a Tłı̨chǫ citizen born and raised in Behchokǫ̀, the press release stated, who received her law degree from the University of Alberta in 2003 and has worked for the Tłı̨chǫ Government as its legal counsel and as director of planning and partnerships.

“Bertha will be an excellent leader for our government. She knows our communities and has the education and experience to make sure the unique Tłı̨chǫ vision for our government is realized,” said Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty in a statement.

“We look forward to her maintaining the momentum we have built and creating new initiatives with leadership that protect and promote Tłı̨chǫ language, culture, and way of life.”

The Tłı̨chǫ Government said the outgoing Duncan had helped it grow significantly and empowered Tłı̨chǫ citizens to take more responsibility for program and service delivery.

“Laura has been a valuable, compassionate, and dedicated leader for our government,” said Lafferty. “We are grateful for her many years of service and that she will continue to collaborate with our leadership and staff in her new position.”