GNWT’s Take a Family on the Land program returns

Grants of up to $10,000 to help families get out on the land are now available again. Applications for the Take a Family on the Land program close on May 20.

Indigenous governments and organizations, community governments or non-profits can apply for funding on behalf of their communities, the GNWT said in a press release this week.

Individuals can’t apply directly but can ask organizations to apply on their behalf.

Organizations that are successful “will receive up to $10,000 to help support families who may not have the resources to participate in on-the-land activities,” the GNWT stated.

The territory says the program, entering its third year, is “designed to help offset the costs of participating in land-based experiences like camping, boating, fishing and hunting, and traditional activities, so more northerners can get involved.”

More details are available on the GNWT’s website.