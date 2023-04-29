Union says Avens workers provide ‘strong strike mandate’ in vote

The Union of Northern Workers says staff at Yellowknife’s Avens have “provided a strong strike mandate” in a strike vote.

The union says workers won’t be in a legal strike position until a 21-day cooling-off period elapses and an essential services agreement is reached with Avens, which provides services and accommodation to seniors.

“Your bargaining team remains committed to negotiating an agreement that is suitable for the members,” the union stated on its website this week.

“We are still waiting on mediation dates and remain available to meet with the employer.”

Mediation, which involves a third party trying to find a compromise, appears to be the last opportunity to reach a deal before strike action takes place.

Daryl Dolynny, Avens’ president and chief executive, said Avens “has an open door to come back to the table.”

“This is a labour issue, not a care issue,” Dolynny said by email, asked what Avens residents and families needed to know about preparations being made in case a deal is not reached.

“The care and safety of our residents and their families remain our top priority,” he wrote.