NWT’s NorthWords literary festival releases 2023 lineup

The NWT’s NorthWords Writers Festival has released its lineup for 2023, with events in Yellowknife and Fort Smith between May 31 and June 4.

The annual northern festival supports northern writers with public readings, panels, workshops and mentorships, according to a press release.

This year’s lineup includes:

Richard Van Camp, Tłįchǫ Dene author

Britta B, artist and poet

Jessica Johns, author

Richard Scarsbrook, author, screenwriter and poet

Laura Deal, children’s author

Jordan Abel, author

Former NWT premier Stephen Kakfwi, Katłįà Lafferty, Pat Kane, Lana de Bastiani, Kody Ferron, Jamesie Fournier and Amber Henry will also take part.

Open-mic night Gather and celebration of erotica Blush return to the schedule, while this year’s events include a live drawing session with Alison McCreesh and panels on the likes of experimental poetry, fiction writing, children’s books and creative non-fiction.

More information about events, registration and tickets can be found on the festival’s website.