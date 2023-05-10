Ulukhaktok police arrest man over ‘reckless’ shooting of gun

RCMP in Ulukhaktok say a man faces numerous charges after “recklessly discharging a firearm in the air” on Tuesday evening.

Residents in the community reported a man shooting a rifle and described armed police apprehending him. Police did not comment on the type of gun or their response, other than to say a suspect was located and arrested.

The man was “not targeting anything specific,” RCMP stated, and was taken into custody “without incident.”

“Fortunately, no one in the community and no officers were injured during this incident,” police added.

The man involved was not publicly identified by RCMP and the charges he faces were not detailed.