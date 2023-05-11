Josh Campbell announces plan to run in Nahendeh this fall

Former journalist and broadcaster Josh Campbell says he will run in the Nahendeh district in this fall’s territorial election.

Nahendeh is currently represented by Shane Thompson, who has served as its MLA since 2015 and been an NWT government minister since 2019. Whether Thompson will run again is not yet clear.

The district encompasses Wrigley, Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River, Nahanni Butte, Sambaa K’e and Fort Liard.

Thompson was elected with just 292 votes – a 29-percent share – in an extraordinary seven-way battle in 2015. He easily won re-election with 536 votes, well over half of those cast, in 2019.

Campbell is currently an economic development officer at the Fort Simpson Métis Nation. His previous roles include jobs in journalism, communications, and as a host on CKLB.

Campbell, tweeting his intention to run, said on Wednesday that he would focus on the district’s lack of affordable housing, better supports for mental health and addictions, and more investment in infrastructure for the region.

The territorial election is scheduled for October 3. Candidates can announce their intention to run at any time, but can only confirm their nomination once the election period begins in September.