Anxious wait for news as satellite views of Hay River-KFN fire emerge

There was no overnight update on the Hay River-KFN fire as Tuesday dawned, but satellite images of the fire from Monday afternoon have now appeared.

The Sentinel-2 satellite made a pass over the area shortly after 1pm on Monday, when the morning cloud had broken sufficiently to allow a clear view of the fire’s burn area so far.

Images from the satellite show a significant burn area to the east of the Hay River, bordering the Kátł’odeeche First Nation. Data from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre and Natural Resources Canada puts the fire at some 800 to 900 hectares in area burned so far.

While the satellite images’ resolution is not detailed enough to pick out with certainty the fate of individual buildings, the NWT government estimated on Monday morning that around 15 KFN buildings had been affected by the fire at the time.

Video posted to Facebook shortly before 9pm on Monday appeared to show that the First Nation’s Dene Cultural Institute had fallen victim to the fire but a next-door treatment centre remained standing. The First Nation earlier reported that “all history and archives” had been rescued from the institute as the community was being evacuated.

As of Monday evening, there remained no reported damage in the neighbouring town of Hay River.

Around 4,000 people in the two riverside communities were told to leave their homes on Sunday as a wildfire named SS005 rapidly developed in the vicinity. Strong, swirling winds have made the task of battling the fire a complicated one for the six crews now assigned to it, with more on the way.

A false-colour image shows the burn area and hottest areas of the fire as of 1:17pm MT on Monday, May 15. Sentinel-2/ESA

Monday evening in Hay River, now almost deserted except for fire crews and police watching over the community, was spent dampening the riverbank in the hope of preventing the fire taking hold on the river’s west bank should the wind change.

As of 4:30am on Tuesday, there was no overnight news of how the fire had developed. Video showed tankers continuing to work on the fire from the air late into the evening.

Rain has begun falling in Hay River and is expected to continue on Tuesday morning, but the northwest wind is set to remain strong – gusting up to 50 km/h – and the rain is forecast to give way at around noon to sunny conditions for most of the remaining week.

The NWT government’s wildfire agency has said the northwest wind (meaning wind blowing from the northwest to the southeast) should push the fire away from the communities. The fire began to the east of the First Nation, and the gravest danger for KFN and Hay River is when the wind blows from the east, pushing the fire toward them.

However, strong wind in any direction “may still increase fire size and tax firefighting efforts,” the GNWT stated on Monday.

Fire crews have had to fall back multiple times because of the sheer volume of smoke emitted by the fire, but air tankers and helicopters were back fighting the fire from the air as of late Monday afternoon. Work to protect buildings had been expected to continue into the evening.

The Town of Hay River has repeatedly warned residents that returning is unsafe and out of the question. Highway 2 into Hay River has been closed at its intersection with Highway 5, meaning residents of Fort Smith and Fort Resolution can still travel to and from their communities but the road north of the intersection into Hay River is blocked.

An image posted by the Kátł’odeeche First Nation shows a wildfire near the community on the evening of May 15, 2023.

Hay River’s health centre closed on Monday and its jail’s inmates have been moved to Yellowknife.

While thousands of residents have headed for Yellowknife’s evacuation centre or other communities, a small number of people are known to have stayed behind.

“The risks are just so high with the changing wind conditions,” said town senior administrator Glenn Smith on Monday as buses tried to pick up anyone remaining.

“The situation can change very quickly and it’s not safe.”

Anyone still in need of transportation is urged to contact the town. RCMP are “actively monitoring” the community in the absence of most residents, the town stated.