United Way raises $15K, gives out $25K to help evacuees

United Way NWT says it has received more than $15,000 in donations to help residents affected by a wildfire threatening the Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Hay River.

In a press release, the non-profit said it had already handed more than $25,000 to evacuees, with the majority of that funding directed toward food and groceries.

Working in collaboration with the Northern Mosaic Network, United Way NWT representatives said they were able to purchase $15,000 in Co-op gift cards that were dropped off at the Yellowknife multiplex, which is serving as a centre for evacuees, on Monday.

United Way NWT also transferred the first of what it’s calling “micro-grants” – $2,500 to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation to cover gas and incidentals for members based in the South Slave, $2,500 for Home Base Yellowknife to help youth forced to leave their homes by the wildfire, and $5,000 to help the Deh Gáh Got’îê First Nation cover costs associated with food for evacuees in Fort Providence.

“When we were asked to help with the floods, we found that these kind of micro-grants really helped with both ease of access and transparency around accounting in a time of crisis,” said David Connelly, chair of United Way NWT’s emergency response committee.

Connelly told Cabin Radio the organization hopes to raise $100,000 to help evacuees, and had worked hard to advance support to groups in a matter of hours.

“We also had lessons learned from the flood events in Fort Simpson and Hay River,” he said. “We delegate decision-making to the front line and trust the organizations we work with to distribute the assistance as needed.

“We do ask for some documentation, but not so much that it might stop them or slow them in getting the help they need.”

United Way does not normally provide direct aid, instead acting as an intermediary by fundraising and distributing cash to other charities and agencies.

You can donate via United Way NWT’s website, while organizations can apply for funding through a separate webpage.