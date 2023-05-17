Yellowknife implementing fire ban starting Friday

Due to dangerous wildfire conditions, the City of Yellowknife is implementing a fire ban ahead of the long weekend.

The ban will come into effect on Friday at noon and will remain in place until further notice, the city stated on Wednesday afternoon.

The Yellowknife Fire Division is implementing the ban to reduce the risk of wildfires within city limits.

“The fire ban is a proactive measure to reduce the risk of fires starting from camp fires, bonfires or other open-sourced flames within city limits. We all have a role in preventing wildfire,” Nelson Johnson, Yellowknife’s fire chief, was quoted as saying in a press release.

So far, the territory’s fire season is off to a rough start.

The wildfire burning near Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Hay River is still out of control. Another small fire burning near Inuvik’s airport, which was declared out on Wednesday afternoon, is already the territory’s eighth fire this season.

Yellowknife’s fire ban covers open-air burning fire pits but does not affect CSA-approved propane-fuelled pits and barbecues, the city stated in Wednesday’s news release.