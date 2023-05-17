Wildfire near Inuvik’s airport contained as work in KFN continues

A small wildfire outside Inuvik’s airport has been declared under control, while work continues to battle a fire threatening the Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Hay River.

Fire EV001, next to the airport, was quickly tackled by a single crew, the NWT’s Department of Environment and Climate Change said. It’s the territory’s eighth wildfire of the year.

Elsewhere, attention remains on the Hay River-KFN fire. Both communities reiterated on Wednesday that conditions are not yet safe for evacuees to return home.

On Wednesday, crews were continuing work to protect structures and remove fuel like foliage in a bid to stop the fire either returning to the First Nation or reaching Highway 5 to the south. A light easterly wind was blowing, meaning both the fire and its smoke were being pushed in the general direction of the communities. A helicopter prepares to help tackle the Hay River-KFN fire. Mike Westwick/GNWT Looking east toward the Hay River-KFN fire on May 17, 2023. Mike Westwick/GNWT

So far, there has been no further damage to any property since Monday. Around 100 people are still working on that fire and road closures in the area remain in place. Highway 5 is still open for people travelling to and from Fort Smith and Fort Resolution.

The Town of Hay River said 896 evacuees have registered in Yellowknife and 298 are staying at the multiplex.

Those numbers appear significantly higher than for last year’s flood. At the time, 510 evacuees were reported to have registered in Yellowknife with 200 at the multiplex.

United Way NWT said on Wednesday it was raising its fundraising target to $300,000 after receiving a $10,000 donation from Enbridge. Overall, around $40,000 has been raised to help wildfire evacuees so far.

United Way said it was also seeking to help Fort McPherson as the Beaufort Delta hamlet’s flood emergency continues. You can donate via the United Way NWT website.