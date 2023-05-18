Stolen vehicle ends up wedged outside Explorer Hotel

Police say a vehicle that ended up in an improbable resting place outside Yellowknife’s Explorer Hotel had been stolen.

The red vehicle attracted considerable attention on Tuesday, having come to rest with only two wheels on the ground and a third wheel balanced two feet up a rock face outside the hotel’s reception.

On Thursday morning, RCMP confirmed the vehicle had been stolen and two youth suspects have been identified.

While RCMP said a police dog unit spent time tracking the suspects, police did not state whether any arrests had been made.

“This matter is currently still under investigation,” police stated.

“RCMP would like to remind residents to ensure that they do not leave their vehicles running or spare set of keys in vehicles.”