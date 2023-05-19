Fort Smith issues last-minute upgrade to full fire ban

The Town of Fort Smith has upgraded its restriction on fires to a full fire ban, just ahead of the long weekend beginning.

Shortly after 3pm on Friday, the town said a “complete fire ban for the municipality” was in place. No open fires are allowed within Fort Smith’s boundaries until further notice.

Barbecues and other propane appliances “can be used with extreme caution,” the town stated on Facebook.

Strong winds and extreme fire conditions led to the ban being issued, the town’s protective services team stated.

NWT Parks said a similar ban was now in effect for Fort Smith’s Queen Elizabeth Territorial Park as a consequence of the town’s decision.

Fire bans were already in place at a number of parks and municipalities across the territory.