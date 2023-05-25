Folk on the Rocks reveals 2023 Main Stage Showdown acts Published: May 25, 2023 at 11:08am Ollie WilliamsMay 25, 2023 2022 Main Stage Showdown winner Munya Mataruse performs on the Canadian North Main Stage at Folk on the Rocks 2022. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio Advertisement. Ten performers will vie for one place on the 2023 Folk on the Rocks main stage at this year’s Main Stage Showdown on June 3. Held at Yellowknife’s Elks Lodge, the showdown sees a panel of judges – featuring a Cabin Radio representative – decide which act deserves a slot on the festival’s biggest stage in July.Advertisement. This year’s 10 contenders are: Prime Time caughtbyholden Jacob Charpy Gigi The Dandy Lions John Macaulay James Alynes The WhiteKeyes Big Blue Hughes The winner also takes home a $500 prize and two artist passes for the festival weekend. Last year’s winner was Zimbabwean musician Munya Mataruse. Tickets for the 2023 Main Stage Showdown are available from the Folk on the Rocks website for $20, or you can pay $25 on the door. The show starts at 7pm and attendees must be aged 19 or over. Advertisement.