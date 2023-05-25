Folk on the Rocks reveals 2023 Main Stage Showdown acts

Ten performers will vie for one place on the 2023 Folk on the Rocks main stage at this year’s Main Stage Showdown on June 3.

Held at Yellowknife’s Elks Lodge, the showdown sees a panel of judges – featuring a Cabin Radio representative – decide which act deserves a slot on the festival’s biggest stage in July.

This year’s 10 contenders are:

Prime Time

caughtbyholden

Jacob Charpy

Gigi

The Dandy Lions

John Macaulay

James Alynes

The WhiteKeyes

Big Blue

Hughes

The winner also takes home a $500 prize and two artist passes for the festival weekend.

Last year’s winner was Zimbabwean musician Munya Mataruse.

Tickets for the 2023 Main Stage Showdown are available from the Folk on the Rocks website for $20, or you can pay $25 on the door. The show starts at 7pm and attendees must be aged 19 or over.