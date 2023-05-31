Sambaa K’e under evacuation order over nearby wildfire

Sambaa K’e is under an evacuation order as a wildfire that has burned more than 100,000 hectares moves closer to the community, the NWT government says.

An evacuation centre is being set up in Fort Simpson, Department of Municipal and Community Affairs spokesperson Jay Boast confirmed by email on Wednesday afternoon.

A regional emergency management organization is activated and providing logistical support, Boast stated.

Maca said more updates are expected as the situation unfolds.

More follows.