Yellowknifer wins two medals at national skills competition

Yellowknife’s Emma Taylor took home two awards at the national Skills Canada competition in Winnipeg in late May.

Taylor nabbed the silver medal in hairstyling at the post-secondary level and won the RBC Best of Region Award for the Northwest Territories for the second year in a row.

The RBC award is given to one competitor from each territory and province with the best weighted score. The award comes with a $1,500 grant, which Taylor plans to use to attend a hairstyling conference where she can continue to learn and expand her skills.

Last year, the hairstylist won gold in the post-secondary category when the annual trade and technology competition was held in Vancouver, as well as the RBC award.

This year’s two-day event brought together more than 550 students and apprentices from across the country in 45 industry-specific competitions.

“The competition was fun, exciting, and challenging,” Taylor was quoted as saying in a news release. “The key to my success was hard work, dedication, and going over the competition documents.”

“I’ve always loved hair since I was a kid,” she said. “I got into hairstyling in high school and the rest of history.”

Taylor graduated from MC College’s year-long hairstyling program in Kelowna in 2022, and planned to start working on her Red Seal certification, the highest level achievable.

The NWT sent more than a dozen youth to the national skills competition this year, competing in everything from photography and cabinet-making to robotics and public speaking.