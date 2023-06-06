Hungry Wolf owner resolves rental dispute with landlord

The owner of Yellowknife’s Hungry Wolf restaurant and landlord Jingling Liu say they have reached a deal over a rent dispute.

A resolution, reached at a Monday meeting of the two, came after Liu posted a letter to the 51 Street establishment’s front door asking the restaurant to pay overdue rent.

According to the letter, addressed to Hungry Wolf owner Reginald Drummond and removed from the door on Monday morning, the total unpaid rent from 2022 until now was $21,700.

The Yellowknife eatery opened its downtown location in 2021 but has switched focus this summer to serve food at the Yellowknife Golf Club’s clubhouse.

According to a Facebook post last week, the Hungry Wolf decided to close its downtown restaurant indefinitely over the summer as it did not have the staff to keep both locations open.

Drummond told Cabin Radio he and Liu were able to come to an agreement on Monday afternoon after an earlier dispute about repairs to the property.

“We’re in good conditions right now,” said Drummond. “We’re not opening the restaurant until September because we’re out at the golf course, we don’t have enough staff.”

Liu told Cabin Radio the pair had worked out a repayment agreement for the coming months. She said she will give the Hungry Wolf a discount on rent for three months.