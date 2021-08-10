Hungry Wolf plots September opening in downtown Yellowknife

The Hungry Wolf Restaurant, operated by chef Reginald Drummond, will open in the former Thornton’s restaurant space on September 7.

Drummond said his restaurant, at the corner of 51 Street and 52 Avenue, will serve the likes of burgers, soups, and sandwiches at lunch starting at 11am, an early dinner menu, and then later a fine dining menu.

The evening service will focus on wines and beers before the restaurant closes nightly at 10pm.

The lunch and dinner menus will be small, around eight to 10 items, plus some appetizers.

“On top of that, we’re going to be doing what we call early-bird dinners,” Drummond explained. “Around $16 for seniors or whoever wants to come in and eat earlier, between 4pm and 5:30pm.”

The later dinner menu is not yet finalized, but he teased a dish he calls “drunken chicken” – a slowly cooked beercan chicken recipe.

Drummond worked as a chef at The Black Knight Pub for more than a decade.

He said the opportunity to launch The Hungry Wolf came up when the new owners of the former Thornton’s building wanted to reopen a restaurant in the space.

“I was interested,” he said, “so they gave it to me to go ahead and do it.”

The Hungry Wolf will also serve food at the neighbouring Kingpin Bowling Centre, featuring a smaller menu of pizza, burgers, fries, and onion rings.