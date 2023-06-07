Three NWT-based projects get new food security research grants

Projects in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Sambaa K’e and Whatì are among the first to receive funding from a new federal food security research grant.

The three are among five Indigenous-led research projects that will share up to $1.25 million in funding announced by Nutrition North Canada on Tuesday.

The projects include Food for Everyone, run by the Sambaa K’e First Nation, and an assessment of food affordability and security in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, carried out by Laval University in collaboration with the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.

Research titled “Learning about Indigenous concepts relevant to food security intervention in northern communities” will be carried out by the University of Toronto in

collaboration with Whatì and Taloyoak, Nunavut.

The other projects are a study of the Nutrition North subsidy’s impact by a Thunder Bay-based institution and a study by northern Ontario’s Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

The federal government said community-level research would help Canadians to “better understand food security in the North and Arctic and how the Government of Canada can further support northern Indigenous communities’ food security priorities.”

An expansion of Nutrition North announced last year resulted in the creation of the new grants.

The federal government says it will provide up to $250,000 per project, up to 100 percent of project costs. A further $250,000 is available as a fall-back fund if any projects have additional needs.

The successful projects are funded until March 2024.