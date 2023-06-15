Brain Tumour Walk Returns to Yellowknife

Yellowknife’s eighth annual Brain Tumour Walk will take place at Somba K’e Civic Plaza on Saturday.

After three years of Covid-19 restrictions and virtual events, the walk is returning as a hybrid event. People are welcome to join the walk in-person or virtually, walking anywhere, anytime. All walks are under five kilometres.

Put on by the Brain Tumour Foundation, the event is an opportunity to celebrate and remember those who have been affected by a brain tumour, including survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals and researchers.

Yellowknife resident Matthew Tremblett played an integral role in bringing the walk to the city. He lived with a brain tumour for almost a decade and passed away in 2020.

Although the event is intended to raise funds for research, services and advocacy, there are no registration fees or fundraising minimums to participate.

This year’s national goal is $1.65 million, with roughly $1.47 million raised so far. Funds raised through the Yellowknife event have contributed $8,470 to date.

Registration for the event is already open online for both in-person and virtual walks.

For those participating in person, the walk will take place on June 12. Registration opens at 10:30 am at Somba K’e Civic Plaza and the walk begins at noon.