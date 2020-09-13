Matthew Tremblett, Yellowknifer with brain cancer, passes away

A Yellowknife resident who helped establish a Brain Tumour Walk in the city to raise awareness of his condition has passed away.

Matthew Tremblett spent almost a decade living with a brain tumour. The Brain Tumour Walk Yellowknife Facebook page said he had passed away on Friday evening.

“Matthew and his wife Aven are the founding members and driving force behind Yellowknife’s Brain Tumour Walk. We would not have a walk in Yellowknife were it not for Matt and Aven and their dedication to supporting the brain tumour community,” read a statement on the page.

“Matthew was loved by all who knew him. He was never afraid to love life and those around him. His smile, laugh and hugs will be missed by so many.”

Matthew first had surgery in 2012 on a five-centimetre mass in his brain.

Doctors subsequently discovered he had a stage three brain tumour.

Treatment in Edmonton was initially successful but the tumour returned three years later.

On a GoFundMe fundraising page created for the family in recent days, organizer Brittany Goulding said Matthew had recently been “fighting for his life … harder than he ever has before.”

After Matthew’s passing, Goulding added: “Our hearts are happy to know he was surrounded by his loved ones near and far during his last moments.

“We all can imagine how tough the next days, months, and years are going to be for everyone. Please know that your support will go a long way in helping the family cope.”

As of noon on Sunday, more than $9,000 had been raised for the Tremblett family.

“He was the absolute light of our lives,” Goulding wrote. “The best husband, father, brother, son, cousin, nephew and the most amazing best friend to so many.

“Shine bright, my boy. We love you and miss you immensely.”