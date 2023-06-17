Yellowknife’s fire division to host June 24 open house

Want to wield a fire extinguisher, have your face painted, sit in a fire truck and eat a hot dog all in one afternoon?

The easiest way to do that is to attend the City of Yellowknife’s fire division open house, from 1pm-4pm on Saturday, June 24.

The fire hall on Taylor Road will host fire safety demonstrations, face painting and balloon animals, alongside food, drinks and a “mini-challenge” for kids if the weather permits.

Meanwhile, there will be fire hall tours, fire truck rides and a training demonstration.

The fire hall is awaiting an upgrade in the next few years, so tour this version while you can.