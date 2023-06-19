Inuvik student earns RBC Indigenous Youth Scholarship

Lauren Ross, a Gwich’in student teacher from Inuvik, has been named among 20 recipients of a national scholarship award.

The RBC Indigenous Youth Scholarship will provide Ross with $10,000 per year for up to four years, the initiative stated in a press release.

Ross was among those chosen from a longlist of more than 300 Indigenous young people.

She is currently enrolled in the Aboriginal Teachers Education program at the University of Alberta, a press release stated.

“Scholarship recipients share a vision for the future, including giving back to their communities and creating a more inclusive Canada that unlocks more opportunities and equity for Indigenous peoples,” RBC declared in announcing the winners.

“I chose to enter this program because I am a child and grandchild of residential school survivors, and I see how residential schools have affected Indigenous youth – and I want to be the change,” Ross was quoted as saying.

Her program focuses on helping teachers understand how to incorporate Indigenous peoples and their perspectives into Western school systems.

“My goal is to return to the Northwest Territories and teach Indigenous youth,” she was quoted as saying.

“I aspire to teach Indigenous children to be proud of who they are, and also teach the non-Indigenous children that Indigenous youth matter and are just as important.”