2023 stage-by-stage schedule for Folk on the Rocks released

Serena Ryder will close out the Canadian North Main Stage on Saturday night at Folk on the Rocks, while Broken Social Scene and the Yellowknives Dene Drummers will wrap up the festival on Sunday night.

A stage-by-stage schedule shows who is performing, when, and where, across the three-day music festival, starting with Friday’s Warm the Rocks event in downtown Yellowknife.

At the Cabin Radio Lakefront Stage on Saturday from 1:30pm till 7pm, catch the Northern Mosaic Network, Tanya Snow, Te Kaahu, Mariel, Hyaenas, and Tea Fannie.

On Sunday, Cabin’s stage will host Mama’s Broke, Erica Dee Mah, The Garry’s, Status/Non-Status, Megan Nash, and Balaklava Blues from 12:45pm till 6:30pm.

Performing at the Canadian North Main Stage on Saturday night are BuenRostro at 7:45pm, Jasmyn at 8:45pm, Desirée Dawson at 9:45pm, and finally Serena Ryder at 10:45pm.

On Sunday night at the main stage, the line-up includes Shred Kelly at 6:45pm, Lemon Bucket Orkestra at 7:45pm, Ombiigizi at 8:45pm, and Broken Social Scene at 10:45pm before the Yellowknives Dene Drummers wrap up the festival.

You can also catch late shows at the Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage on Saturday evening, with Shred Kelly kicking off the later part of the evening at 9:15pm, followed by K-Riz at 11:15pm, and the Bush League DJ’s at 12:15am.

On Sunday, the beer garden stage starts at 2:30pm and runs until 8:15pm, with JDBS, Quantum Haze, Brenden Macintosh, Te Kaahu, Tea Fannie, and BuenRostro all performing.

Warm the Rocks on Friday afternoon at Somba K’e Civic Plaza starts at 12:15pm with a performance by Erica Dee Mah, followed by Flora and the Fireweeds, Taiga Yoga, Pantayo Kulintang Workshop, La légende de Calamity Jane, and Wayfinding. The Northern Lights Pow Wow Dancers will wrap up the free Friday event with a dance starting at 7:15pm.

Over at Warm the Rocks at the Folk site on Friday night, Parts will start the show off at 7:30pm. They’ll be followed by Diamond Dino, Hyaenas, Jasmyn, Glam on the Rocks – a local burlesque show – and finally Lemon Bucket Orchestra at 12:30am and Sunaïra a 1:15am.

Cabin Radio will broadcast 30 hours of live coverage at Folk on the Rocks 2023. Listen online or get the app to enjoy the festival wherever you are in the world from July 14-16, with live music from the main stage, beer garden and Cabin Stage.