YK woman hospitalized after serious injuries from gunshot wounds

An adult woman was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital on Saturday night with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.

Yellowknife RMCP said the incident happened around 10:45pm in Bigelow Crescent.

“Three suspects are believed to have fled the scene on foot toward the Williams Avenue area. Area residents who have security cameras in the area are encouraged to retain this footage and contact the RCMP,” police requested in a news release.

At the time, the area of the shooting was blocked off by police and municipal enforcement as police dog services, forensic identification services, major crimes, and general investigation teams were brought in to assist.

The suspects have not been arrested and police are continuing to investigate.

“The Yellowknife RCMP has a zero tolerance for gun violence in our community and we will ensure all available resources are available to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible to justice,” said Staff Sergeant Byron Donovan, who is acting Yellowknife detachment commander.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Yellowknife RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.