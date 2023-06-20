Tuktoyaktuk man arrested after pointing rifle at RCMP

Tuktoyaktuk RCMP say they were able to safely diffuse an incident involving a firearm in the hamlet.

RCMP were dispatched the morning of June 18 after receiving a call describing an intoxicated male with a firearm outside a residence.

On arrival, police say the man pointed a loaded rifle at them and fired a single shot into the air, but were able to negotiate with him and took the man into custody.

“The quick response, patience, and de-escalation techniques used by the responding RCMP members allowed the situation to be resolved peacefully with no reported injuries,” an RCMP press release stated.

Later that day, a search warrant was executed and nine improperly stored firearms were seized.

The man has since been released from custody but is facing several charges.

Just weeks ago, a similar incident was reported in Ulukhaktok.