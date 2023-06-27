Status of Women Council announces new president, executive director

The Status of Women Council of the NWT, leaderless for almost a year, says it now has a new president and a fresh executive director.

The council, an arm’s-length creation of the NWT government, has a mandate to advocate on behalf of women and provide feedback on territorial policies and legislation.

Former executive director Louise Elder departed in 2022, a period in which the organization’s activities slowed considerably. For some of that year, despite receiving ongoing funding, the Status of Women Council appeared to have no staff.

There had also been fallout from a breach of ethics related to a report on domestic violence produced by the organization.

On Monday, the council said acting president Rita Arey, appointed to the board in May 2022, will now take that role on a permanent basis. Arey, from Aklavik, is the council’s Beaufort Delta representative.

The new executive director is Sophie Lubet, former leader of Le Réseau TNO Santé, the NWT’s francophone health network. Lubet has also served as an economic advisor to the French Polynesian government and worked as the executive director of two organizations in Tahiti.

Sophie Lubet is seen in a photo posted to LinkedIn.

“Sophie brings a wealth of experience in strategic planning, operational management and cross-functional leadership from her diverse career spanning multiple roles across various sectors and countries,” a press release announcing her appointment stated.

The remaining board members alongside Arey are Delphine Pierrot for the Sahtu, Shelley Browne for the North Slave, Doris Minoza for the South Slave, Anna Pontikis McLeod for the Dehcho and Stephanie Beaverho for the Tłı̨chǫ.

All five were appointed to the board in the past two years and serve three-year terms.